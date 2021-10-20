The Food and Drug Administration has authorised booster shots of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines and says people can get a different shot than their original dose.

The federal regulators announced that they will now allow “mixing and matching” of all three authorised vaccines in the United States, which includes the Pfizer shot.

“Today’s actions demonstrate our commitment to public health in proactively fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic,” acting FDA Commissioner Dr Janet Woodcock said in a statement.

“As the pandemic continues to impact the country, science has shown that vaccination continues to be the safest and most effective way to prevent Covid-19, including the most serious consequences of the disease, such as hospitalisation and death.”

The FDA authorised the Johnson & Johnson booster for anyone 18 and over, while the Moderna booster, a half-dose of the original shot, was authorised for people 65 and older, or adults at risk of severe illness or complications because of underlying medical conditions or exposure on the job.

It means that the 15m Americans who originally got the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine can now get a booster dose with Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech, as long as they are 18 or older.

Around 70m Americans are fully vaccinated with Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Medical professionals could start giving the booster shots by the end of the week, once CDC advisers have met and a decision is made by a decision by its director, Rochelle Walensky.