Covid hospitalisations in Colorado at highest level since mid-January

Hospitalisations in Colorado caused by Covid-19 are at levels that have not seen since earlier this year in January, according to public health data.

Data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says that there are 874 people in hospital with a confirmed or suspected case of Covid. The state has not seen hospitalisation levels that high since 17 January, the end of the winter peak and before vaccinations were available to much of the adult population.

It is unclear whether rates of hospitalisation in the state will reach 2020 levels, but the numbers are on the rise. Current hospitalisation numbers are roughly 66 per cent of the levels seen in spring 2020 and 40 per cent of the worst day of the pandemic so far back in December 2020

The Delta variant is believed to be more contagious than previous strains of Covid, prompting fears that some cases are not caught by official numbers.

Over the last week, the rate of positive tests was 7.46 per cent. More than 68 per cent of Colorado’s counties have positivity rates above the statewide goal of five per cent.

During the week ending 8 August, 35 people died after becoming infected with Covid, while 50 people died the week ending 15 August. Over the week ending 15 August, 57 people died, indicating that deaths in the state are ticking up as well.

According to additional health data, just over 67 per cent of Colorado residents are fully vaccinated against covid.

According to modelling from the University of Washington, Covid-19 could contribute to 100,000 additional deaths nationally if nothing is done as the US enters a fourth wave. Experts have strongly urged people to adopt changes to everyday behaviour, such as wearing face masks, social distancing and vaccinations.

“We can save 50,000 lives simply by wearing masks. That’s how important behaviours are,” Ali Mokdad, a health metrics professor at the university, told The Associated Press.