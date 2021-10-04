Husband of wife who sued to demand ivermectin treatment has died from coronavirus
Jeffrey Smith, 51, died in the intensive care unit of a hospital on 25 September
Nathan Place
Monday 04 October 2021 20:33
New York
Jeffrey Smith, the Covid-19 patient whose wife sued to force a hospital to treat him with ivermectin, has died. According to multiple reports, he passed away in an intensive care unit on 25 September.
Ivermectin is an anti-parasite medication for animals such as horses and cows. Medical experts have repeatedly said it is not a treatment for Covid-19 in humans, despite bizarre rumors to the contrary.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
