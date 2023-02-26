Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The US Energy Department now believes that a laboratory leak is the “most likely” origin of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The explosive claim was reportedly made in a recent intelligence briefing given to the White House and top members of Congress, with the caveat that it was made with “low confidence”.

Different US federal agencies remain divided on the controversial “lab leak” theory, which is backed by the Energy Department and the FBI but opposed by five other government bodies.

Still, the Energy Department’s judgement carries weight because it employs many expert scientists and conducts high-end research into viruses and diseases.

The report is likely to bolster politicians, researchers, and commentators who argue that Covid-19, which has killed more than 6.9 million people across the world including 1.1 million in the US, may have escaped from a Chinese research laboratory.

While the Journal’s report contains no indication that the Energy Department mentioned China specifically, most lab leak theories focus on the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Hubei province, where Covid-19 first began speading among humans.

This story is developing and will be updated.