CDC Director now says fully vaccinated Americans should wear masks indoors when in public in areas with high transmission rates

Fully vaccinated adults should continue to wear masks when inside public places in areas where there are high numbers of coronavirus infections, US Centres for Disease Control Director Dr Rochelle Walensky said in a media call.

The new guidance is a direct response to the growing number of Delta variant coronavirus cases across the country, specifically among unvaccinated individuals. She said that getting the vaccine is still the best way to protect oneself against the virus.

Dr Walensky said that new science suggests fully vaccinated people can still spread the virus, but noted that the vast amount of transmission is still through unvaccinated people to other unvaccinated individuals.

The CDC director said that mask wearing is always a “personal choice,” but noted that people who live in areas with low infection rates are less likely to encounter unvaccinated individuals. The updated CDC mask guidance is specifically for areas with high transmission rates.

She said that the vast majority of illness and death is among unvaccinated people.

Dr Walensky said 1 in 10 or 1 in 20 transmissions are coming from vaccinated individuals.She also said all students, staff and teachers should wear masks when schools open in the fall.

For those wondering if they live in an area with high transmissions, they can visit the CDC