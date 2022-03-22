New York City ends masks for all children in daycare and schools
New York City schools will soon no longer require children between the ages of 2 and 4-years-old to wear masks.
Mayor Eric Adams announced on Tuesday that beginning Monday, 4 April, masking for children between 2 and 4-years-old will be optional.
Mr Adams said that masking would remain optional so long as Covid-19 case numbers remain low.
"It’s now been two weeks since we removed the mask mandate for K-12 public school children, and our percent positivity in schools has, thankfully, remained low," he said. "Each day, we review the data, and if we continue to see low levels of risk, then, on Monday, April 4, we will make masks optional for 2-4 year old children in schools and daycare settings."
