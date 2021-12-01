The US has identified its first positive case of coronavirus caused by the omicron variant, according to public health officials.

“We knew that it would be just a matter of time before the first case of omicron would be detected in the US,” White House Covid advisor Dr Anthony Fauci told reporters during a press briefing on Wednesday. “We know what we need to do to protect people. Get vaccinated, if you’re not already vaccinated. Get boosted,” he continued.

The individual who tested positive was a traveler who returned to California on 22 November from a trip to South Africa, where the variant was first identified.

The traveler was fully vaccinated against coronavirus but had not received a booster shot.

Since being infected, they have been experiencing mild symptoms which are improving, Mr Fauci added. The individual has self-quarantined, and all their close contacts have so far tested negative.

The results were confirmed via genomic sequencing at the University of California San Francisco, and verified by the California and San Francisco departments of public health, as well as the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State officials urged Californians to remain calm and stick with proven pandemic safety measures like masks and vaccinations.

“As we continue to learn more about Omicron, there is no reason to panic but we should remain vigilant,” the governor’s office wrote in a statement on Twitter on Wednesday. “We know how to protect ourselves from Covid — get vaccinated, get your booster, and wear a mask.”

More details to come on this breaking news story...