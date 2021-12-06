Covid: Children aged 5 to 11 will need vaccine proof for restaurants and cinemas in NYC

Omicron and winter weather were cited as reasons by mayor Bill de Blasio

Monday 06 December 2021 17:19
Comments

New travel restrictions

Children aged five to 11 will be asked for proof of a Covid vaccination before being allowed into locations in New York City including restaurants and cinemas, the mayor Bill de Blasio has said.

All children aged five and above will be asked to show that they are vaccinated in the city from 14 December, Mr de Blasio said. Although unlike adults, only one shot will be required.

Children aged five to 11 have been eligible for Covid vaccinations for about four weeks, although the threat of a new Covid variant was cited as a “new factor” by Mr de Blasio on Monday.

Admitting that the omicron variant of Covid was a concern, the mayor said the colder weather and holiday mixing were also factors considered in his restrictions for New Yorkers, in an interview with MSNBC.

Recommended

He said: “We’ve got the colder weather, which is going to really create new challenges with the Delta variant. We’ve got holiday gatherings”.

“We in New York City have decided to use a preemptive strike to really do something bold to stop the further growth of Covid and the dangers it poses to all of us.”

According to the city’s Department for Education, more than 40,000 children aged five to 11 have so far received a Covid vaccine at New York City schools.

Danielle Filson, Mr De Blasio’s press secretary, told Newsweek that was as few as 20 per cent of children aged five to 11, meaning many parents will have almost eight days to vaccinate their children.

Adults and children aged above 12 will meanwhile be asked for proof of being fully vaccinated, or two doses, from 14 December.

As will all employees of the private sector be asked to comply with the city’s incoming vaccine mandate, which Mr de Blasio described as a first for the US.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in