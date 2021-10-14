FDA panel recommends Moderna booster shot for over-65s and at-risk adults

An independent advisory panel to the US Food and Drug Administration has unanimously recommended that people over 65 years old, or at high risk of severe illness, may receive a booster dose of the ModernaCovid-19 vaccine.

A similar recommendation was made in September for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and booster shots for that are now being administered.

The FDA will now consider the recommendation. Officials are expected to reach a decision within days as to whether to roll out a Moderna booster program.

Almost 70 million Americans have received both doses of the Moderna vaccine.

An advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which gives recommendations as to how vaccines should be deployed is scheduled to meet on Wednesday.

