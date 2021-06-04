CDC director urges US parents to get their teens vaccinated
‘Much of this suffering can be prevented,’ Dr Rochelle Walensky said, citing high hospitalizations among adolescents
Nathan Place
Friday 04 June 2021 16:30 comments
New York
Dr Rochelle Walensky, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, beseeched American parents to get their teenage children vaccinated, citing an uptick in Covid hospitalizations among teens.
“I am deeply concerned by the numbers of hospitalized adolescents and saddened to see the numbers of adolescents who required treatment in intensive care units or mechanical ventilation,” Dr Walensky said in a statement on Friday. “Much of this suffering can be prevented.”
