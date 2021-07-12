FDA to issue new warning of rare autoimmune disorder developing from Johnson & Johnson vaccine, report says

The FDA was expected to issue a new warning about a rare autoimmune disorder developing in people after they received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine, The Washington Post reports.

Guillain-Barre, the rare autoimmune disorder, causes the immune system to attack the nerves.

About 100 preliminary cases of Guillain-Barre have been detected in Americans after they received one in the more than 12.8 million Johnson & Johnson doses distributed according to the publication. These cases occurred about two weeks following vaccination and largely impacted men over the age of 50 years old.

One case that was reported through the federal monitoring system was a 57-year-old man from Delaware who suffered a heart attack and stroke within the last four years. He died in early April after he was vaccinated and developed the rare autoimmune disorder.

Regulators said that cases were extremely rare, but it appeared to be three to five times higher among people who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine compared to the general population.

Typically the US records about 60 to 120 cases of Guillain-Barre per week, with about 3,000 to 6,000 people developing the rare disorder per year.

The Biden administration was expected to issue a warning about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as early as Tuesday, according to the report.

This is a developing story