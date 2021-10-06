Los Angeles passes strictest vaccine mandate in US

Los Angeles has passed one of the strictest vaccine mandates in the country after the city council approved an ordinance requiring people to show proof of full Covid-19 vaccination before entering indoor spaces.

Beginning on 4 November, patrons of indoor restaurants, bars, gyms, malls, entertainment venues, and personal care establishments will be required to follow the new rule.

Full vaccination or proof of a negative Covid test will be required for “mega events” such as sporting fixtures, concerts, and all indoor bars and nightclubs.

Exempt from the ordinance are grocery stores and pharmacies, and the new law only comes with a “strong recommendation” for restaurants.

The council vote on Wednesday morning saw it pass with 11 votes, just short of the 12 needed for the measure to take effect immediately.

While there was council unanimity to prepare the measure when it was voted on in August, several members have expressed concern since they were informed in late September by the city’s chief legal analyst that there was no department chosen to enforce the new ordinance.

The Department of Building and Safety was identified as best-placed but does not have the number of staff required to follow up effectively.

Some council members nevertheless voted in favour but noted that while it was vital to get the requirement in place quickly, the details still needed to be sorted out.

Enforcement of the new ordinance will begin on 29 November, with businesses that violate the ordinance would be issued a $1,000 fine for its second violation, a $2,000 fine for a third violation, and a $5,000 fine for a fourth violation.

Patrons with medical conditions or sincerely held religious beliefs (to be reviewed by the venue the person is trying to enter) may be allowed to enter with proof of a negative Covid test or will be allowed to use outdoor areas.

Similar policies have been implemented in New York and San Francisco, and West Hollywood, neighbouring Los Angeles, will enforce a partial vaccination rule from 7 October, and full vaccination also from 4 November.

The city has seen three distinct surges in Covid cases, hospitalisations, and deaths since the start of the pandemic, and local health officials believe that the only way to prevent further spikes and bring Covid to an end is to quicken the pace of vaccinations.

With reporting from City News Service