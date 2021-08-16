NFL coach Ron Rivera rips apart media for filling Gen-Z players’ heads with Covid misinformation

NFL coach Ron Rivera has spoken out about people who spread Covid-19 vaccine misinformation, claiming it’s causing the pandemic to become more deadly.

The Washington Football Team coach told Sports Illustrated in an interview that some of the younger players he interacts with get their news from smartphones.

“One specific news agency, every time they have someone on, ‘I’m a doctor, but the vaccines don’t work.’ Or, ‘I’m not an epidemiologist, but vaccines are going to give you a third nipple and make you sterile.’ Come on. That, to me? That shouldn’t be allowed,” Mr Rivera said.

“Gen Z is relying on this,” Mr Rivera said, possibly a reference to younger players on the team.

Mr Rivera is a well-known health advocate following his skin cancer diagnosis, which is he has been officially rid of since January.

Mr Rivera’s message about the Covid vaccines echoes federal health figures like Dr Anthony Fauci, senior adviser to Mr Biden and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Dr Fauci has gone on record multiple times urging people to take the vaccine. According to Dr Fauci, there are more than 90 million eligible Americans who are not yet vaccinated.

Last month, President Joe Biden called out the “Disinformation Dozen”, 12 individuals who are said to be responsible for “65 per cent of all anti-vaccine content”.

In July, Mr Rivera voiced his disappointment with the low levels of vaccination against Covid among the Washington Football Team’s players.

"It's not just for them, but it's for the people around them," Mr Rivera told Sports Illustrated. "And that's the thing that I think hopefully will get their attention is it's not just about them, but the folks around them... I'm truly frustrated, I'm beyond frustrated."