Washington offers ‘Joints For Jabs’ to encourage vaccine uptake

One of the most novel ways to get vaccinated this month in Washington state is at a cannabis retailer, which offers a “poke and a toke” weed with every Covid jab.

Washington state’s Liquor and Cannabis Board announced on Monday that it will allow licensed marijuana retailers to give a free pre-rolled joint to each person who gets a Covid vaccine at an in-store clinic.

The incentive, launched to promote vaccine uptake, is dubbed ”Joints for Jabs”, and is available now until 12 July.

Washington has delivered more than six million doses of the coronavirus vaccine, and approximately 58 per cent of people have received at least one Covid-19 jab in state, while around 49 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Authorities are pushing to have 70 per cent of adults vaccinated, at least with their first jab, by the end of June. When the target is met, Governor Jay Inslee has said he will remove the remaining coronavirus restrictions.

The offer, which some are calling “poke and toke”, applies to whether it’s a first or second jab, and can only be claimed by adults aged 21 or older. One complimentary joint will be given at the time of the vaccination only.

The state’s Liquor and Cannabis Board has also allowed beer, wine and cocktail incentives. “Pokes for Pints”, for example, was introduced by the Washington Brewers Guild. Customers who can provide proof of vaccination at participating craft beer breweries will get a free drink. This programme finishes on 30 June.

The state of Arizona offered a similar incentive named “Snax for Vaxx” in which marijuana joints and edibles were offered to those who had their Covid-19 jab. Mint Cannabis Dispensary partnered up with Commerce Medical Group and offered one free pre-rolled joint or edible cannabis gummy to those who participated.

Other states have offered lotteries and other financial incentives to increase vaccination uptake.