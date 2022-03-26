Covid vaccinations in US fall to lowest level since 2020

Vaccination rates in the United States have plummeted to their lowest levels since the Covid-19 jab became widely available in December 2020.

Figures compiled by the Washington Post showed the seven-day average of initial doses and boosters dropped to 182,000 this week, just a quarter of the number of vaccinations administered in early February.

The sharp reduction comes as health experts warn the US may be about to face a new wave of Covid cases due to the BA.2 subvariant, also known as “stealth Omicron”.

A total of 65 per cent of Americans have received two doses of the vaccine, while just 44 per cent have had a booster shot.

Dozens of studies have shown that the booster shots provide protection from serious illness and death as the first doses’ effectiveness wanes.

Public health experts say the low numbers of Americans taking the booster shots has left the country vulnerable to another wave of cases.

“This is an unforgivable liability that we did not get people boosted at a much higher level,” Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, told the Post.

The BA.2 variant now accounts for 35 per cent of new cases in the US.

States and cities across the US have largely relaxed public health measures, including mask and vaccine requirements, preparing the nation for a potentially major test of “living with Covid” while 1,000 Americans continue to die from the disease each day.

Meanwhile, the Biden Administration is reportedly planning to allow over-50s to receive a fourth dose of the Pfizer or Moderna shots.

The New York Times reported federal health officials would stop short of recommending a fourth shot.

Pfizer and Moderna have filed applications for emergency use authorisation with the US Food and Drug Administration for a second “booster” dose of their Covid-19 vaccines, which an advisory panel for the federal agency is expected to discuss in April.

Pfizer is seeking approval for a second booster dose for people aged 65 and older, while Modern is seeking authorisation for a second booster for all adults.