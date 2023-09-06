Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Karine Jean-Pierre holds the White House press briefing as Covid cases continue to rise across the US.

The new ‘Pirola’ Covid variant has sounded alarm bells for public health experts in the United States amid a surge in cases.

There have reportedly been 17,418 hospitalisations between 20 August to 26 August in the country.

Doctors warned that the BA.2.86 variant, unofficially called “Pirola”, may be cause for concern as it is a newly designated, highly mutated variant of Omicron.

First Lady Jill Biden is currently isolating after she tested positive for Covid on Monday, 4 September, just days before President Joe Biden, who tested negative for the virus, is due to travel to the G20 summit in India.

Mr Biden will make a statement today on the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) and the Pacific Maritime Association (PMA) finalizing a new contract covering America’s West Coast ports.