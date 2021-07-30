‘I should have got the damn vaccine’: Fiancée shares tragic last texts of father of five killed by Covid

A 39-year-old father of five and Las Vegas casino worker has died following complications from Covid-19 after not getting vaccinated.

Michael Freedy and his fiancée Jessica DuPreez were in San Diego on vacation around two weeks ago. After returning home, Mr Freedy went to the hospital because of a bad sunburn. There, he tested positive for Covid-19.

He died on Thursday morning with Ms Dupreez by his side. “He is only 39. Our babies now don’t have a dad. You can’t say I am young and it won’t affect me because it will,” Ms DuPreez told KVVU.

Mr Freedy had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

“We wanted to wait just one year from the release to see what effects people had, but there was never any intention to not get it,” his fiancée told the local TV station.

She added that the decision to wait is something she’ll always regret and that she now has been vaccinated along with her oldest child, who is 17.

One of the last texts Mr Freedy sent to his fiancée was: “I should have gotten the damn vaccine.”

On her GoFundMe page, Ms Dupreez writes that they had been together for seven years. She had three kids when she entered the relationship, and they had two kids of their own.

She wrote that Mr Freedy’s sunburn after going to the beach was so bad that his “skin turned so red it was almost purple, and he got small water blisters all over”.

“He was getting chills, couldn’t eat, couldn’t get comfortable, couldn’t sleep. All symptoms of sun poisoning,” she added.

After being “dismissed” by one ER doctor, Mr Freedy later visited another clinic and tested positive for Covid-19.

“They send him home, more or less with a pat on the head and tell him to hydrate, isolate and it’ll be fine,” Ms Dupreez stated, adding that she tested negative for the virus.

“He winds up waking me up at around 3am to tell me he can’t breathe and is dizzy and when he tries to stand he starts to fall over. I rush him to another ER and they admit him immediately. They tell me I can’t stay,” she wrote.

“They told him they are surprised he was even able to walk and talk. They do scans on him and find he has pneumonia in both of his lungs. He’s placed on the highest level of oxygen their hospital can do,” Ms Dupreez added.

On Thursday, in an update to her GoFundMe page, Ms Dupreez wrote that Mr Freedy’s “numbers crashed and they were not able to bring them back up”.

She told KVVU that when she went to visit him for the last time, “the machines were going crazy” and “his pulse was gone”.

“Five people rushed in, they get a code,” she said. KVVU reported that she watched as hospital staff did chest compressions on Mr Freedy for over 30 minutes.

Since they were engaged, a doctor told Ms Dupreez to get Mr Freedy’s mother on the phone because she was the next of kin.

“So I get her on the phone and they tell her that there’s nothing they can do, that it’s done,” she told the TV station. Hospital staff told Ms Dupreez they thought Mr Freedy had a blood clot.

“It’s so surreal because now I don’t know what to do,” Ms Dupreez said.

She added that one of the last text messages he sent to her was that he wished he had been vaccinated.

“It could have stopped it from progressing so fast,” she said.