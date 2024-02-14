California firefighters rescue cow stuck up to its neck in deep mud

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A cow stuck up to its neck in mud has been rescued after California firefighters spent five hours digging it out.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the incident on Monday afternoon after ranchers at Dos Pueblo Ranch in Goleta called for help.

“Yesterday, late afternoon, a ‘Ronvey’ Swiss alp cow was discovered trapped in mud by ranchers An extensive rescue effort was initiated,” Scott Safechuck, a spokesperson for the fire department, said on X/Twitter.

Photos of the rescue mission show the cow stuck neck deep in the mud. Mr Safechuck said the firefighters’ efforts “involved digging, prying, rolling, and using wood planks for leverage” to free the animal.

Animal control also assisted in the efforts.

“Once freed, the cow was so exhausted that it was covered with a blanket to stay warm at rest and [was] observed by ranchers,” Mr Safechuck said.