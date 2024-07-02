Support truly

MLB broadcaster and former Detroit Tigers’ player Craig Monroe has been taken off the air indefinitely after a woman claimed that he sexually assaulted her for years while she was a minor.

Fox 2 Detroit spoke with the victim about her allegations. She asked to remain anonymous but said that the alleged abuse began when she was 12. Her family was Monroe’s host family when he played for a minor league baseball team in Charlotte County, Florida, during the early 2000s. Monroe would play in the Major Leagues between 2001 and 2009, mostly for the Detroit Tigers.

She said the player would come into her room to fondle her. They eventually had intercourse when she was 15, she said. After she turned 18, the two began a consensual sexual relationship but she said Monroe prostituted her to his friends and acquaintances, she told Fox 2.

The woman also reported the crimes to police. A representative for the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said that police are investigating the allegations.

“This is an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to come forward,” spokeswoman Gabriella Ruiz told the Detroit Free Press.

Monroe did not respond to multiple requests for comment from the Detroit Free Press.

Craig Monore a former MLB player and current Detroit Tigers broadcaster has been accused of sexual abuse by a minor ( Alex Lang/The Independent )

The Detroit Tigers and Bally Sports, the broadcaster, issued a statement in response to the allegations. Monroe was pulled an an analysts from Detroit Tigers games on Bally Sports - a regional sports network- on June 9 after hte allegations surfaced on social media.

“Bally Sports Detroit and the Tigers are aware of the social media allegations and take them seriously. As previously stated, Mr Monroe has not been on the broadcast schedule and that will continue on an indefinite basis,” the statement read.

“We will have no further comment and any questions should be directed to Mr Monroe.”

The baseball player was with the Tigers for more than five seasons, which included the 2006 World Series. He also played for the Minnesota Twins, Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates and Texas Rangers. He’s worked as a broadcaster since 2012.

The victim said that she delayed coming forward out of concern for her family’s safety and said she knows that her claims could attract a lot of attention.