Roller coaster riders stuck upside down for hours after mechanical failure
Passengers left hanging for nearly three hours near the top of a roller coaster loop at the Forest County Festival in Crandon, Wisconsin
Eight thrill seekers were left hanging upside down for hours after a roller coaster suffered mechanical failure at a fair in Wisconsin on Monday.
The riders became trapped when a Fireball roller coaster broke down near the top of a loop at the Forest County Festival in Crandon, about 100 miles northwest of Green Bay, according to local authorities.
Crandon Fire Department chief Brennan Cook said emergency services were called to the festival site at the Crandon International Offroad Raceway just after 1.30pm local time.
The first trapped passenger was freed about two hours later, and the last one was brought down just after 5pm. Nine people were treated on site by medics, and one was taken to hospital, authorities said.
“Due to the height of ride, specialized technical rescue teams and mutual aid equipment were needed to remove riders from ride,” Mr Cook said.
Footage posted to social media showed a rescuer in a harness scaling the side of the stricken ride as the passengers hand upside down.
Search and rescue teams and firefighters from three districts were called in to help with the effort.
An off-duty firefighter with specialised rope rescue training who happened to be on the scene advised the Crandon Fire Department on possible rescue options, Mr Cook added.
Eventually, a ladder truck with a 100ft platform from the City of Antigo in Langlade arrived and was able to reach the passengers.
Erica Kostichka from Antigo Fire/EMS told WAOW the stranded passengers and rescuers were harnessed together during the rescue.
“Our department has never experienced a situation like we did yesterday,” Ms Kostichka said.
