Cream cheese recalled nationwide over possible salmonella risk

Several supermarket chains have recalled their cream cheese products after possible salmonella contamination has posed a risk.

Aldi stores across the United States are recalling several cream cheese products after warnings of a potential risk of salmonella.

In cooperation with Schreiber Foods, Aldi has recalled certain cream cheese products with sell-by dates in August and September “out of an abundance of caution”, according to a press release from Aldi.

The retailer is recalling Happy Farms Whipped Cream Cheese Spread, Chive & Onion Cream Cheese Spread, Cream Cheese Spread, and Strawberry Cream Cheese Spread due to “potential salmonella”, the release states.

The affected products were sold across 28 states and the District of Columbia, with Aldi urging any customers that have products included in the recall, to immediately discard them or return them to their local store for a full refund.

“ALDI sincerely regrets the inconvenience and concern caused as a result of this recall,” the retail giant wrote.

Another grocery chain, Hornbacher’s, based in Minnesota, said that Schreiber Foods is also voluntarily recalling the Essential Everyday Garden Vegetable Cream Cheese Spread, which is sold in their locations.

Hornbacher’s wrote in a press release that Schreiber Foods was informed by one of their suppliers that an ingredient, used in several cream cheese spread formulas, “has the potential to contain salmonella”.

The chain said the product should be discarded or returned to the store for a full refund.

Hy-Vee, another supermarket company based in Iowa, also recalled two varieties of its Hy-Vee Cream Cheese Spread, as well as several Cookies and Cream Mix “out of an abundance of caution”, according to an alert from the Food and Drug Administration.

The impacted products were distributed to Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Drugstore and Dollar Fresh Market locations – as well as Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh convenience stores – in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin, the FDA notice writes.

So far, no illnesses have been reported related to this recall, the FDA writes.

Another supermarket chain, Schucks, has announced they are recalling three cheese products: Schnucks Whip Cream Spread, Schnucks Strawberry Spread and Schnucks Cream Cheese Spread.

The products are also being recalled for possible salmonella contamination, and the affected products can be returned to any store for a full refund or exchange.

There are around 1.35 million cases and 420 deaths linked to salmonella in the US and it’s often spread through food, according to the CDC.

Those who are more susceptible to severe or fatal cases are young children, frail or elderly people, and others with a weakened immune system.

Symptoms from the bacteria can appear quite quickly from infection, usually between six hours and six days. The illness can last from four to seven days.

Usually, people suffering from the infection will have diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps.

Most people can recover on their own, but some people who are seriously ill may need antibiotics.

For full information on the affected products visit the supermarket websites or the FDA website.