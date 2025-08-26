Mystery grows after dozens of piles of cremated human remains are found just outside of Las Vegas
Officials confirmed the piles found were human cremated remains.
About 70 piles of cremated human remains mysteriously appeared on the side of a dirt road just outside Las Vegas, according to reports.
The disturbing discovery was made on Monday near the rural community of Searchlight, located about an hour south of the Las Vegas Valley off U.S. Route 95, 8 News Now reported.
A source told the news station they stumbled upon the piles and provided a photo of the grisly scene. The Bureau of Land Management has since opened an investigation into the mysterious finding.
An official confirmed to 8 News Now that the piles consist of human cremated remains. Though the “ashes” are actually pulverized bone left over after a person is cremated, according to the report.
Nevada law doesn’t prohibit a person from scattering ashes on public land, and people also aren’t prohibited from scattering cremated remains.
The “commercial distribution of cremated remains,” however, is not allowed, according to the Bureau of Land Management.
It was not immediately clear where the piles of cremated human ashes came from, or if they were left on the road on purpose.
The Bureau of Land Management and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately return a request for comment from The Independent.
