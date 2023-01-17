Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 14-year-old girl allegedly fatally shot an 11-year-old boy in an apartment complex in Dallas, authorities said.

Dallas police said that they responded to a shooting on Sunday afternoon at Southern Oaks Apartments near Illinois Avenue and Interstate 45.

“It appears to be a beef between two juveniles that led to a deadly outcome,” Dallas police spokesperson Sergeant Warren Mitchell was quoted as saying to ABC News.

Preliminary investigations revealed that there was a fight between two female juveniles prior to the shooting.

According to the police, it appeared that one of the girls pulled out a gun and fired at the other one. The bullet missed the girl but hit a young boy who was a bystander.

He was taken to the hospital where he subsequently died.

On Monday, the police revealed that the suspect is 14 years old.

She had reportedly run away to a nearby apartment complex from where she was taken into custody.

Police have not revealed what happened to the other girl.

The suspect has been charged with murder and is being held at Dallas’s Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center, police said.

While the weapon has been recovered, no details have been released on how the minor obtained the gun.

Residents at the apartment complex said children as young as 11 witnessed the fatal shooting, and that friends of the young boy rushed to try to stop the bleeding before paramedics arrived, reported Fox4 News.

Neighbours have expressed concerns about growing gun violence among children.

“I find it hard and disheartening. This senseless violence, especially with the young people,” Cassie Sheffield who is with the organisation “No More Violence” told WFAA.

“How are these young people getting a hold of so many weapons,” she said.

“... I pray for more help in the community.”