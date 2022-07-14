7-Eleven offers $100,000 reward for info on deadly shooting suspect

7-Eleven has offered a $100,000 reward for information on a masked gunman suspected of robbing six stores in California stores, killing two people and wounding three others.

The series of deadly robberies unfolded over five hours early on Monday morning and coincided with the chain’s National 7/11 Day, during which customers are given a free Slurpee frozen drink.

The convenience store chain said it was offering the reward “for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect”.

“Our hearts remain with the victims and their loved ones, and our focus continues to be on franchisee, associate and customer safety,” the company said in a statement.

Authorities have said they believe at lease a few of the robberies are linked. They are yet to publicly identify the suspect, or make any arrests.

Store clerk Matthew Hirsch was the gunman’s first victim when he was shot and killed at a store in Brea, Orange County, at around 4.18am on Monday.

His father Jim Hirsch told ABC7 that the 40-year-old had recently turned his life around after battling addiction for years.

“The minute he is doing well somebody shoots him,” Mr Hirsch said of his son.

Matthew Hirsch had turned his life around after battling addiction, his family say (GoFundme)

Matthew Rule, 24, was shot dead in the parking lot of a store in Santa Ana while standing up for a homeless military veteran.

The man, who was identified by his first name Richard, told CBS News the gunman demanded his wallet after he had just left the store.

The suspect became angry when Richard showed him his empty wallet, and threw it back at him.

When Mr Rule tried to intervene to help him, the witness said he was shot dead at close range.

He credits Mr Rule with saving his life.

Matthew Rule was created with saving a witness’s life after confronting the gunman (AP)

A customer was also shot in the head and gravely wounded at a Riverside store and two people, one of them a clerk, were shot in La Habra. Both were expected to survive.

The Riverside shooting victim was identified by his family as Jason Harrell, 46. He was breathing on his own and was no longer in a coma, his brother David Makin told KNBC-TV.

“He has to keep fighting. Jason is a fighter and so we fully expect him to fight through his whole thing and win this battle,” Mr Makin said.

Anyone with information can contact Orange County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 855-TIP-OCCS.

Associated Press contributed to this report