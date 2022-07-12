Victims killed during 7/11 armed robberies in California identified
Police in southern California have identified the two men killed during a rash of armed robberies at 7/11 convenince stores in the region.
Matthew Hirsch, 40, was working as a clerk at the 7/11 in Brea when an armed robber shot and killed him. Police found him dead at the scene of the shooting.
Another 7/11 was robber in nearby Santa Ana. When police arrived, they found that another man had been shot in the upper torso and was lying in the parking lot.
That man was Matthew Rule, 24. He ultimately died from his wounds.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.