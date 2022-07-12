Victims killed during 7-Eleven armed robberies in California identified

Police in southern California have identified the two men killed during a rash of armed robberies at 7-Eleven convenience stores in the region.

Matthew Hirsch, 40, was working as a clerk at the 7-Eleven in Brea when an armed robber shot and killed him. Police found him dead at the scene of the shooting.

Another 7-Eleven was robbed in nearby Santa Ana. When police arrived, they found that another man had been shot in the upper torso and was lying in the parking lot.

That man was Matthew Rule, 24. He ultimately died from his wounds.

A small memorial for Mr Hirsch was erected near the 7-Eleven sign just outside the shop in Brea. Candles were lit and signs calling for justice were stacked below a photo of him.

Both men were killed in the early morning hours on Monday when a still unidentified suspect potentially robbed six 7-Elevens in the Orange County and Riverside areas. Police believe that the robberies in Brea, Santa Ana, and La Habra are connected.

In addition to the two men who were shot, another three were injured by the gunman. One individual was shot in the head and was taken to the hospital in grave condition.

Money was stolen from the 7-Elevens in Upland and Ontario without any violent incidents.

Police are still searching for the gunman, who was described as a male, approximately 5 foot 10, 160 pounds, Black, and wearing a black hoodie and ski mask.

Clerks at the Santa Ana 7-Eleven told Fox11 News that the suspect allegedly visited the store the day before the robberies and was not allowed to enter. It is unclear why the man was barred from the store.