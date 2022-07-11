Jump to content
Two killed and multiple others injured in four California 7-Eleven shootings

Police say that they believe two of the shootings may be linked

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Monday 11 July 2022 19:51

7-Eleven clerk killed in robbery in Brea

Two people were killed and several others were injured in four shootings at 7-Eleven convenience stores across southern California.

Authorities say that the violence unfolded across the region in the early hours of Monday morning, which also happens to be the company’s national 7/11 Day, when customers get a free slurpee drink.

Police say that they believe two of the shootings, in the cities of Brea and La Habra, may be linked.

A male store clerk was shot and killed at the store in Brea at around 4.18am, according to investigators.

Police say that at a store in the city of La Habra, an employee and a man sitting outside in his car were also shot at around 4.55am. Officials say that both men are expected to survive the attack.

An hour earlier, a similar incident took place at the Santa Ana store where a male victim was found in a car park with a fatal gunshot wound to the torso.

A customer was shot in the head during an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven store in Riverside, California, at around 2am.

Officials say that the victim did nothing to intervene in the robbery but was still shot and remains in grave condition.

Police say there is no evidence yet to link the shootings in Riverside and Santa Ana to the ones in Brea and La Habra.

