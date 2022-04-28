‘90 day fiancé’ alumni survives alleged murder attempt by boyfriend

Former 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Caroline Schwitzky survived an alleged murder attempt by her boyfriend Cole Goldberg, police have said.

Authorities said the incident occurred on Sunday when the two were in West Palm Beach, Florida.

They were involved in a heated argument that reportedly turned violent.

Mr Goldberg, 23, tried to strangle Ms Schwitzky, 32, said witnesses quoted in the police report filed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) that was obtained by NBC News.

The police report said he held her for 20 minutes and she tried to use her arms to free herself.

She attempted to punch his arms in an attempt to get him to let go. She subsequently managed to free herself and got off the boat they were in and jumped onto another one.

Mr Goldberg followed her and attempted to push her underwater, the report stated.

Witnesses said he held the woman underwater with both hands around her neck “in a complete rage,” reported local news outlet Boca Post.

The police report added that bystanders screamed at Mr Goldberg urging him to stop, following which some of them jumped into the water to pull Ms Schwitzky away from him and onto their boat.

The police report said officials patrolling Boca Bash were flagged down by a distressed boater. Boca Bash is an event during which hundreds of boats come to Lake Boca on the last Sunday of April.

Mr Goldberg was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and battery.

Jail records showed he was released after posting bonds totaling $60,000.

Authorities said the couple had been together for a year.

Ms Schwitzky is the chief executive of a Miami talent agency who appeared on “90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?” in 2016, reported TMZ.