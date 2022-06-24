Authorities averted a potentially dangerous situation at Walt Disney World in Florida last month when a man was allegedly stopped from entering the park with a gun and ammunition.

According to a report from the the Orange County Sheriff’s Office obtained by Newsweek, Aaron Josue Lopez was apprehended in a parking garage in nearby Disney Springs after being routed through a second security screening.

Per the report, a security official told sheriff’s deputies that just prior to a search of his bag, Mr Lopez revealed that he was carrying a folding knife as well as something else he wanted to put back in his car.

That was, presumably, the gun: a Glock 19, two magazines, and a box of ammunition. Mr Lopez maintained that he had a concealed carry license, but law enforcement officials did not find one registered in his name.

Aaron Josue Lopez (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

“We checked the firearm for a serial number none could be located,” sheriff’s deputies wrote in the incident report. “We were told by Aaron that the firearm is a Glock clone and he has to submit paperwork to the state to have a serial number assigned.”

According to WPLG, Mr Lopez was booked into the Orange County Jail. He has been charged with carrying a concealed firearm.

The incident came in a rash of gun-related incidents in the last month-plus, including the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas that claimed 22 lives and left 18 more people injured. The day after the shooting, police arrested a teenager for carrying a gun to a high school outside of Dallas.

The Senate has advanced its first significant piece of gun reform legislation in years in the aftermath of the shooting, though the US Supreme Court’s six-justice conservative majority on Thursday struck down a New York handgun law and seemed to establish a right to carry guns in public.