Former Republican Idaho state lawmaker found guilty of raping intern
A former Republican Idaho state lawmaker has been found guilty of raping an intern.
Aaron von Ehlinger, 39, was convicted on Friday of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern following a trial during which the intern left the witness stand as she was testifying, saying “I can’t do this”.
The intern told a Statehouse supervisor that the rape occurred at von Ehlinger’s apartment following a dinner the two had at a restaurant in the state capital of Boise in March of last year. He has claimed that it was consensual.
Von Ehlinger was a state representative from Lewiston at the time but he has since resigned.
More follows...
