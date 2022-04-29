Former Republican Idaho state lawmaker found guilty of raping intern

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Friday 29 April 2022 20:56
(Independent)

A former Republican Idaho state lawmaker has been found guilty of raping an intern.

Aaron von Ehlinger, 39, was convicted on Friday of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern following a trial during which the intern left the witness stand as she was testifying, saying “I can’t do this”.

The intern told a Statehouse supervisor that the rape occurred at von Ehlinger’s apartment following a dinner the two had at a restaurant in the state capital of Boise in March of last year. He has claimed that it was consensual.

Von Ehlinger was a state representative from Lewiston at the time but he has since resigned.

More follows...

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in