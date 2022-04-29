Former Republican Idaho state lawmaker found guilty of raping intern

A former Republican Idaho state lawmaker has been found guilty of raping an intern.

Aaron von Ehlinger, 39, was convicted on Friday of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern following a trial during which the intern left the witness stand as she was testifying, saying “I can’t do this”.

The intern told a Statehouse supervisor that the rape occurred at von Ehlinger’s apartment following a dinner the two had at a restaurant in the state capital of Boise in March of last year. He has claimed that it was consensual.

Von Ehlinger was a state representative from Lewiston at the time but he has since resigned.

