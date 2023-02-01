Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A former ABC news producer who mysteriously resigned last April and went incommunicado for several weeks has been charged with transporting child abuse materials.

James Gordon Meek, the former producer, was targeted by the FBI Washington Field Office's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force after the agency received a tip that child abuse materials were allegedly found in a Dropbox linked to username associated with Mr Meek.

The FBI searched Mr Meek's residence on 27 April, 2021, during which they seized an iPhone as well as an external hard drive allegedly containing hundreds of images of children engaged in sexual acts, according to an unsealed court complaint.

Mr Meek is also accused of participating in group chats in which child abuse materials were traded between users.

He was arrested on Tuesday.