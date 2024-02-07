The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Adam Montgomery has said he intends to plead guilty to two charges in the death of his five-year-old daughter Harmony.

Montgomery, who did not appear in person during Wednesday’s proceedings in Manchester, New Hampshire, acknowledged that he had falsified evidence and abused a corpse in connection with Harmony’s December 2019 death.

He has not pleaded guilty to a count of second-degree murder, and his trial on that charge is expected to continue as planned.

Shortly after jurors were sent on a view tour of key locations in the case, Montgomery’s attorneys and prosecutors returned to the courtroom to announce that he had conceded two of the charges he faced.

Superior Court Justice Amy Messer asked Montgomery if he had spoken to his attorneys in detail about the legal move, and whether he was aware of what it entailed.

“Do you wish for your [attorneys] to acknowledge your guilt on both of those charges?” Judge Messer asked.

“Yes, I do,” Montgomery answered as he appeared via video conference.

Judge Messer went on to admonish Montgomery for his refusal to show up in court after she had sent transportation to the facility where he is jailed. The judge warned Montgomery that if he agreed today to attend court in person on Thursday, he had to follow through with the commitment.

The judge said that if Montgomery wanted to waive his presence, he had to inform the court the day before.

After jury selection concluded on Wednesday, the panel went on a view of different key locations in the case. They are expected to visit the Gilford Street home where Harmony, her father, stepmother and siblings lived before they were evicted in November 2019.

Jurors will also drive by the parking lot of a building complex where the Montgomerys lived in their car months after. The final location will be an apartment on Union Street where the Montgomerys lived and where prosecutors believe Montgomery reduced Harmony’s body with lime, a metal-cutting blade and a grinder he purchased from Home Depot — evidence that the defence has sought is banned from the trial.

Jurors will only be able to take a look at the complex from the bus. Prosecutor Ben Agati also said during pre-view statements that the jurors would be driving by the pizza show where Montgomery worked and where he allegedly hid the body in a walk-in freezer before disposing of it.