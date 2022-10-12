Threats made against Hae Min Lee key evidence in release of Adnan Syed, lawyer says

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The defense attorney representing Adnan Syed — the man who was convicted for the murder of Hae Min Lee and became the focus of the first season of the Serial podcast — revealed the key piece of evidence that resulted in his conviction being overturned.

According to Erica Suter, Mr Syed's attorney, a threat made by another individual to Ms Lee was not disclosed to the defense team before the trial.

"The lead factor in vacating this conviction was that there was evidence that someone else made a threat against the victim that wasn't turned over, and under the law that sort of information has to be shared with the defense so that you have fair opportunity to defend yourself," she told CBS Mornings.

According to court documents, one of two alternative suspects known to prosecutors in 1999 — the year the murder occurred — told Ms Lee "he would make her disappear. He would kill her."

Ms Lee was found in February 1999, a month after she went missing. Mr Syed, who had previously dated Ms Lee, was arrested and charged with her murder. He was convicted in 2000 and sentenced to life in prison.

The case became the focus of the first season of the popular Serial podcast, which highlighted numerous holes in the case against Mr Syed and brought the conviction international attention.

Ms Suter said that DNA testing, which occurred in 2018, did not link Mr Syed to the murder and later testing actually excluded him as a suspect.

Last month, Baltimore prosecutors moved to have the conviction vacated and asked for a new trial "at least," saying "as stewards of the court, we are obligated to uphold confidence in the integrity of convictions and do our part to correct when this standard has been comprised.”

Maryland Serial Podcast (2022)

After DNA testing excluded him as a possible suspect, prosecutors dropped the charges against him and announced the state would continue to pursue a conviction of the true culprit in the death of Ms Lee.

Marilyn Mosby, the city of Baltimore state attorney, said the case against Mr Syed was finished.

“This case is over. There are no more appeals necessary,” she said during a news conference.

Ms Suter said prior to his conviction Mr Syed was planning to become a doctor. During his incarceration, he began a degree program through Georgetown University, and she said he plans to finish out his degree and potentially pursue a law degree.

She told reporters that it was too early to speak on whether or not Mr Syed will pursue compensation for his wrongful conviction and subsequent 23 years of incarceration.