The discovery of two handwritten notes about another potential suspect ultimately led to Adnan Syed’s conviction being tossed, according to a newly released Serial episode.

The “messy” notes, which were found deep within boxes of files on the case earlier this year, revealed that two different people had placed two separate phone calls alerting prosecutors to the unnamed suspect prior to Syed’s 2000 conviction.

Despite the tipoffs, the notes were not shared with Syed’s legal team and instead sat gathering dust in boxes inside the state attorney’s office for the past 23 years – all the while Syed was holed up behind bars for a crime he says he didn’t commit.

Now, in 2022, the notes have finally come to light and “shocked” both the prosecution and the defence.

On Monday, a judge overturned Syed’s conviction and he walked out of court a free man.

Serial, which first propelled the case to global attention and cast doubts on Syed’s guilt back in 2014, published the new episode titled “Adnan is Out” on Tuesday morning – just hours after his release.

In it, journalist Sarah Koenig revealed what finally led Baltimore prosecutors to rethink the 41-year-old’s conviction for the 1999 murder of his former girlfriend Hae Min Lee.

It all began when Maryland’s Juvenile Restoration Act took effect on 1 October 2021.

The law allows offenders who were juveniles at the time of the offence to apply to have their sentences reduced. Under the law, the offence must have taken place when the individual was a minor and they must have served at least 20 years of the sentence.

Syed was 17 when he was arrested and charged with strangling Lee to death and has spent the last 23 years behind bars.

By 2022, Ms Koenig said that Syed, now 41, had been “trying to tamp down hope” that he would find freedom.

But his attorneys immediately applied for his sentence to be reduced under the new state law.

When the case landed on the desk of Becky Feldman, chief of the Sentencing Review Unit of the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office, to review the request, she became “bothered by the case”, says Ms Koenig.

As the podcast host explains, the Juvenile Restoration Act is “not supposed to be a reinvestigation” of the case but that ended up happening in Syed’s case as Ms Feldman grew concerned with the validity of the original case and conviction.

In March, the prosecution and Syed’s defence filed a joint request for DNA testing and Ms Feldman asked to look through the case files.

More than a dozen boxes of case files were kept at the state attorney general’s office.

Amongst the swathes of documents, Ms Feldman stumbled across two old, “messy” handwritten notes containing the name of another potential suspect.

The notes had been made by a prosecutor while they were working on the original case.

“They appeared to be written by a prosecutor memorialising two different phone calls from different people who called the state attorney’s office to give information about the same person,” said Ms Koenig.

They were “messy” and “hard to make out” but Ms Feldman soon realised that they both pointed to another potential suspect in the case.

When Syed’s team was shown the notes, prosecutors learned that the state had failed to turn them over to the defence.

“They had never seen them before,” she said.

Both the state and the defence were “shocked”, revealed Ms Koenig.