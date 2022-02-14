NFL star Adrian Peterson arrested ‘for domestic violence’ at Los Angeles airport
NFL star Adrian Peterson has been arrested for domestic violence after an argument with his wife on a plane leaving Los Angeles, according to reports.
Los Angeles Airport Police told ESPN that they had responded to "a verbal and physical altercation" on Sunday morning, with a spokesperson for Mr Peterson and his wife Ashley confirming that they had “had a verbal argument” on a flight bound for Houston, Texas.
TMZ further reported that the American football running back had been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, with the plane having to return from the runway to meet with police before taking off without Mr Peterson.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
