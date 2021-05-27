Aiden Fucci: Child who posted arrest selfie to be tried as adult over murder of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey
Harriet Sinclair@sinclair_h
Thursday 27 May 2021 19:15
The teenager accused of killing Tristyn Bailey will be tried as an adult and has had his charge upgraded to first-degree murder.
Aiden Fucci, 14, is accused of killing the 13-year-old cheerleader, who was found dead, with “horrific” stab wounds, on Mothers’ Day.
Mr Fucci was arrested shortly after the discovery of Ms Bailey’s body, and allegedly posted an arrest selfie to snapchat from the back of a police car, which he captioned: “Hey guys has anybody seen Tristyn lately”.