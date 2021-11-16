Professional mixed martial artist Akmal Khozhiev, known as both “AK47” and the “unvaccinated assassin,” has been charged with murdering a doctor on Guam.

Dr Miran Ribati was stabbed with an animal bone, reported local media outlets. Police in Guam charged Mr Khozhiev with aggravated murder, assault, use of a deadly weapon, strangulation, felonious restraint and family violence.

“It’s me, it’s me, I killed him,” Mr Khozhiev allegedly told police during the arrest, reported The Guam Daily Post.

The 27-year-old MMA fighter, originally from Uzbekistan and a former student at Saint Petersburg State University of Civil Aviation, was reportedly vocal in his opposition to vaccinations.

He shared anti-vaxx conspiracy theories online: “You all think I’m playing with you?” he said on Instagram. “But for real, no more f**ing vaccines. What the f*** are you thinking about? It’s killing you.”

The alleged murder took place at the Poinciana Apartments in Tamuning apartment on Sunday afternoon, reportedly following a dispute between the radiologist and the MMA fighter over Covid vaccines. The doctor, who had trained with the MMA fighter for three years, was reportedly found lying face down in a pool of his own blood near a staircase.

The pair were having dinner after meeting at a beach, according to The Guam Daily Post. A witness told the paper they heard Mr Khozhiev telling Dr Ribati, "I don't trust you anymore”.

After seeing Mr Khozhiev allegedly choke Dr Ribati, the witness attempted to stop him, before being hit twice in the head. That’s when Mr Khozhiev allegedly grabbed an animal bone from a dinner plate and repeatedly stabbed the doctor in his neck. Dr Ribati was pronounced dead at the scene.

Former employer JJ Ambrose, owner of the Steel Athletics gym, told Kuam News that he had fired Mr Khozhiev a few months previously as he’d become increasingly violent towards customers and members of staff. “He needed help,” Mr Ambrose told PCN News. “He probably thought he could help him in some way,” Mr Ambrose speculated on Dr Ribati’s relationship with Mr Khozhiev, adding: “That was probably his undoing”.

Mr Khozhiev’s bail has been posted at $1m – the Office of the Attorney General argued he was “a danger to the community,” reported Pacific Daily News. Mr Khozhiev’s next hearing is on 19 November.

The Guam Memorial Hospital Authority said the death of Dr Ribati was a “tragic loss,” reported Kuam News. "His talents were undeniable and impeccable; his passion unparalleled; his accolades from patients in droves. He will be sorely missed among colleagues, staff and the entire Guam healthcare community."

The Independent has contacted the Guam Police Department for further comment.