Woman pleads guilty to robbing bank for plastic surgery money

A woman from Alabama pleaded guilty to two charges of robbery, apparently to pay for plastic surgery, a District Attorney said.

The charges related to an incident at a branch of BancorpSouth bank in Gulfport over two years. The trial was expected to start next month but defendant Iconic Facce asked her lawyer to offer a guilty plea on her behalf before it started. This comes after two years of discussions between her lawyer and the court.

Facce, a transgender woman, was intending on getting plastic surgery abroad to feminise her face with procedures on her cheeks, lips and nose and used the stolen money to do so.

This lead to Judge Randi Peresich Mueller sentencing Facce to 15 years for each charge, which will be served simultaneously.

“We commended the Gulfport Police Department and their steadfast work in identifying, locating and apprehending this defendant,” said District Attorney Crosby Parker.

The police were called out following a call from a local BancorpSouth on Cowan Road on 22 March 2019. Police were told by those who worked there that Facce had come into the bank to steal.

Facce then gave the tellers a threatening note, demanding they give her money. They followed the threat.

Footage of the theft was filmed on the bank’s security cameras and images were published by news outlets, alongside calls for help in figuring out who the suspect was.

Police got reports of a deserted car near the bank and a person, who matched their impression of the suspect, witnessed walking away from it.

The owner of the stranded Cadallic was discovered to be Facce, who lived in Ashford, Alabama.

Facce was eventually arrested eight days after the robbery on 30 March 2019 at Houston International Airport as she was flying back from Mexico. She was discovered due to tracking her mobile phone and made very distinguishable with her face bandages from her surgery.