Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Alabama man arrested for allegedly beheading girlfriend who had refused to have sex with him

Investigators say that victim was stabbed more than 100 times with eight-inch survival-type knife

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Friday 28 October 2022 18:50
(Blount County Sheriff)

An Alabama man allegedly decapitated his girlfriend after stabbing her 100 times for refusing to have sex with him on his birthday.

Justin Fields, 38, has been charged with murder and abuse of a corpse in the brutal killing of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey, according to officials.

Investigators say that the victim was stabbed more than 100 times with an eight-inch survival-type knife in the shocking slaying.

Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said that when deputies found the victim her head was near her feet and one of her limbs had been severed, reports AL.com.

The sheriff told reporters that the suspect killed the victim after they had gone out to celebrate his birthday before returning to their home in Springville.

“He had a drink of brandy and then went into his bedroom and was playing guitar,’’ Sheriff Moon said.

“He decided he wanted to have sex, so he went into her room and propositioned her. She refused him and, according to his statement, it frustrated him, and he stabbed her in the chest.”

The suspect told investigators that after he woke up the following morning he repeatedly stabbed the already dead victim.

Officials say he then called his father and told him he had “done something terrible” and the authorities were alerted by the victim’s family.

When deputies arrived they found the suspect sitting on the porch and told him they would cuff him for their safety.

“That’s OK. You’re going to arrest me anyway,” the sheriff says he told the deputies.

They then entered the home and discovered the victim’s body.

The sheriff says that they have had no dealings with the suspect before and that he has no known mental health history.

“He was frustrated because he didn’t get what he wanted,” the sheriff said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in