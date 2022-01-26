Alabama man accused of keeping ‘attack’ squirrel fed with meth

An Alabama man is accused of keeping a meth-fed “attack” squirrel that was rescued by law enforcement during a drug bust.

Mickey Joel Paulk was set to go on trial this week following his 2019 arrest, but officials say it will now take place in February as his lawyer was not present in court.

Mr Paulk, 39, faces charges for possession of a wild animal, stolen property, and possession of a weapon by a felon.

He was also arrested last month and now faces new charges of chemical endangerment of a child and trafficking methamphetamine, as well as other drug and weapons charges.

A 2019 manhunt for the suspect took place after a drug bust found methamphetamine, ammunition and body armor.

Police said that before they raided the suspect’s property they were tipped off about the presence of the squirrel at the property.

Mickey Joel Paulk (Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

“Prior to the search warrant, investigators were informed that Mickey Paulk kept an ‘attack squirrel’ inside his apartment, and that Paulk fed the squirrel meth to keep it aggressive,” said Limestone County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Stephen Young in a statement.

After deputies found the squirrel in a cage, they were advised by state conservation officials to release the animal into nearby woodland.

“There was no safe way to test the squirrel for meth,” said Sheriff Mike Blakely’s office in the statement.

Following the 2019 arrest, Mr Paulk released a video in which he denied feeding the squirrel meth.