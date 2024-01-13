Woman accused of searching for kill methods before death of boyfriend’s daughter

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Pennsylvania woman accused of poisoning her boyfriend’s toddler to death made suspicious online searches in the months before the tragedy, according to the state’s top prosecutor.

Aleisia Owens, 20, faces charges of criminal homicide, attempted homicide and aggravated assault of a child in connection with the death of one-year-old Iris Alfera in New Castle. Iris died in June after ingesting fatal levels of acetone.

Law enforcement learned that in the months preceding her death, Iris had also ingested numerous “water beads,” along with button-shaped batteries, and a metal screw.

An investigation later discovered that Ms Owens, the girlfriend of the little girl’s father, had made online searches for “beauty products that are poisonous to kids” and “medications leading to cause accidental poisoning deaths in children.”

The searches spanned from March 2022 until shortly before Iris’ death.

On Thursday, Attorney General Michelle Henry announced Ms Owens’ arrest.

“The details of this case are heartbreaking. It is hard to fathom someone taking deliberate steps to harm a completely helpless child, then mislead investigators about what happened,” Ms Henry said in a statement. “My office will never stop working to hold individuals accountable who knowingly put the lives of others, especially vulnerable children, at risk.”

Iris was found unresponsive in the home that her father and Ms Owens shared on 25 June.

She was treated at the hospital but succumbed to organ failure on 29 June.

Ms Owens is being held without bail at Lawrence County Jail.

“We’re happy that they’ve finally arrested her. That’s the first step. It will be a long process in the court system,” Iris’ grandfather Frank Alfera told New Castle News.

Iris’ father has not been charged in her death.

“There was nothing throughout the investigation to show that he had any knowledge or involvement about what happened to the baby. He was questioned multiple times and was cooperative,” City of New Castle Police Chief Bobby Salem also told the outlet.