New bodycam footage shows Alex Murdaugh’s arrest after leaving rehab

Newly-released body camera footage has captured the moment that Alex Murdaugh was arrested outside a Florida rehab center back in October 2021.

In the video, obtained by Court TV, officers with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are seen handcuffing Murdaugh outside a drug rehabilitation facility in Orlando, where he was receiving treatment for drug and alcohol abuse.

The killer checked into the facility three months after the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul after the bizarre roadside shooting plot – where he allegedly paid his former drug dealer and accomplice to shoot him in the head so his surviving son could get a life insurance windfall.

After leaving rehab, officers swooped and arrested him on two felony warrants for stealing wrongful death settlements from the family of his late housekeeper Gloria Satterfield.

In bodycam footage of the arrest, police are seen removing items — including Benadryl, tobacco, and chapstick — from Murdaugh’s pockets before putting him in the back of a patrol car.

Murdaugh appears emotionless in the video as he complies with officers’ orders.

He is heard asking for his stomach medication, which officers confirm is a legitimate prescription, before giving it to him without removing his handcuffs and helping him to drink from a water bottle.

The arrest marked one of the many twists in the saga of the Murdaugh dynasty.

Maggie and Paul were found shot dead on the family’s 1,700-acre Moselle estate back on 7 June 2021. Alex Murdaugh had called 911 claiming to have found their bodies.

During his high-profile murder trial, jurors heard how Paul was shot twice with a 12-gauge shotgun while he stood in the feed room of the dog kennels on the affluent family’s 1,700-acre Moselle estate. The second shot to his head blew his brain almost entirely out of his skull.

After killing Paul, prosecutors said Murdaugh then grabbed a .300 Blackout semiautomatic rifle and opened fire on Maggie as she tried to flee from her husband.

During the dramatic six-week trial, Murdaugh confessed to lying about his alibi on the night of the murders but continued to claim his innocence of the killings.

Prosecutors argued that he killed his family members to distract from his financial crimes – which threatened to ruin the powerful South Carolina family’s reputation.

“The entire illusion of his life was about to be altered — he couldn’t live with that,” prosecutor Creighton Waters said in his closing statement. “He’s the kind of person for which shame is an extraordinary provocation.”

The jury didn’t agree and the disgraced legal scion was convicted in March of the brutal murders.

Murdaugh has never admitted to the murder of his wife and son and continues to fight his conviction.