The woman who became infamously known as the “egg juror” in Alex Murdaugh’s high-stakes murder trial has broken her silence in her first media interview to condemn her removal from the case – and raise doubts about the killer’s conviction.

For the past 17 months, she has been known only as juror 785 or the “egg juror.”

She hit headlines back in March 2023 when she was dismissed from Murdaugh’s murder trial just hours before deliberations began after Judge Clifton Newman said she had spoken about the case to at least three people.

The moment sparked a nickname for the mystery figure when she asked if she could collect a dozen eggs from the jury room before leaving.

After that, the “egg juror” alias stuck.

Six months later, she was back in the spotlight again – as the convicted killer made a bombshell bid for a new trial over the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.

Murdaugh – who prosecutors said gunned down his loved ones as his once powerful life crumbled around him – claimed Colleton County Court Clerk Becky Hill had tampered with the jury, including claiming she “invented” a story about juror 785 to have her dismissed from the case.

Egg juror aka Myra Crosby speaks out for first time over Alex Murdaugh’s trial ( Fox Nation )

Now, for the first time, the juror thrust into the center of the Lowcountry’s so-called “trial of the century” has been unmasked as a woman named Myra Crosby.

In a new interview with Fox Nation’s Fall of the House of Murdaugh: From Egg to Z, Crosby said that she thinks the judge was wrong to dismiss her from the panel and claimed that she felt “targeted” by Hill.

“I feel like I was targeted,” she said.

“Ms Hill asked me on several occasions what my opinion was, and my constant answer was ‘undecided.’”

Crosby claimed Hill had taken her into a room and confronted her about an apparently damning post in a local Facebook group which suggested she had been speaking about the case.

The post, by a man who shared the same name as Crosby’s ex-husband, purportedly claimed the juror was drinking with her ex-husband and expressed her views on whether Murdaugh was innocent or guilty.

Crosby said that it was Hill who first told her about the allegations.

Juror 785 (center) and Juror Z (right) speak out ( Fox Nation )

“Me and Ms Becky went into an office outside, she closed the door behind me and she asked me if I had an ex husband, and I said ‘’well, yeah I do. I haven’t seen him in over 10 years’ and she said there was a post...” she said.

Crosby said that she told Hill she “sure as hell” hadn’t seen or talked to her ex-husband and asked to see the post.

“Well, she couldn’t find it,” she said.

Crosby said that Hill had then asked her: “Well, do you have an opinion on Mr Murdaugh’s guilt?”

She said she told the clerk that she hadn’t made up her mind yet.

“I had a real hard time because there wasn’t more evidence saying ‘okay you did it.’ There was a lot of what ifs, possibly’,’ Crosby said.

Crosby was later removed by the judge for allegedly also speaking about the case with her tenants.

She told Fox Nation’s Martha MacCallum: “That did not happen.”

Alex Murdaugh in court for a hearing where he fought for a new trial ( AP )

Beyond the jury tampering allegations, Crosby also addressed the iconic moment that had earned her her nickname.

“They were just farm fresh eggs in a carton,” she said of the eggs.

“At the time, you have to remember, we were just coming to where groceries were ungodly - a dozen eggs were $8. I wanted my farm fresh eggs. I’m sorry, I’m a country girl. I like eggs.”

A second juror – Mandy Pearce, aka juror Z – also spoke out publicly for the first time to Fox Nation about Hill’s alleged behavior behind the scenes of the high-profile murder trial.

Unlike Crosby, Pearce was on the final panel which unanimously convicted Murdaugh of murdering his wife and son after less than three hours of deliberations.

But, she said that she had – and continues to have doubts – about his guilt.

“She made it seem like he was already guilty. What Becky did wasn’t right,” Pearce said. “She came into the juror room, and was talking and interacting with all of us.”

Buster, Maggie, Paul and Alex Murdaugh ( Maggie Murdaugh/Facebook )

When the jury finally got the case, Pearce said that she just went along with the other 11 saying that she remembers “everybody being ready to go home.”

“Okay, then I guess we’ll just say he’s guilty. I just agreed with everybody else,” she said.

In a court hearing where Murdaugh fought for a new trial, Pearce testified that she was influenced by Hill to return a guilty verdict. She was the only juror to say this.

Hill has denied the jury tampering allegations.

She resigned from her role in March and is currently facing two investigations.

While Murdaugh’s bid for a new trial was denied, the South Carolina Supreme Court handed him a minor win earlier this month when it agreed to hear his appeal.