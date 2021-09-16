Alex Murdaugh, the South Carolina attorney accused of arranging his own assassination amid a bizarre series of shootings, has turned himself in to the authorities, police say.

Meanwhile, the lawyer’s accused shooter-for-hire, Curtis Edward Smith, appeared in court on Thursday morning, where a Hampton County judge set his bond at $55,000. According to WCSC, Mr Smith has been charged with assisted suicide, insurance fraud, and other charges.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow