Alex Murdaugh: South Carolina lawyer at heart of mystery shootings turns himself in as alleged gunman appears in court
Police say Mr Murdaugh turned himself in to the authorities on the same morning as his accused shooter, Curtis Edward Smith, appeared at a bond hearing
Nathan Place
Thursday 16 September 2021 17:19
New York
Alex Murdaugh, the South Carolina attorney accused of arranging his own assassination amid a bizarre series of shootings, has turned himself in to the authorities, police say.
Meanwhile, the lawyer’s accused shooter-for-hire, Curtis Edward Smith, appeared in court on Thursday morning, where a Hampton County judge set his bond at $55,000. According to WCSC, Mr Smith has been charged with assisted suicide, insurance fraud, and other charges.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow