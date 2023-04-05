Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alex Murdaugh has received a flood of alarming letters from gushing admirers since he began serving two life prison sentences for the murders of his wife and son.

Jail documents obtained by FITSNews revealed more than 30 messages sent from 16 separate fans in a span of just 15 days last month.

The first message came in to the Kirkland Correctional Institution - where Murdaugh was processed following his sentencing - on 6 March, just four days after the disgraced legal scion was convicted of the brutal 7 June 2021 killings of Maggie and Paul in Islandton, South Carolina.

But the records also indicate Murdaugh may be struggling to get in touch with his family - as phone logs show almost all of his calls going unanswered.

The documents came as a result of a FITSNews Freedom of Information Act request seeking details about Murdaugh’s communications from 1 March to 27 March. The authors behind the smitten messages include 14 women and two men, each identified by their first name and second initial.

A woman named Lacie K proved perhaps the most devoted to the convicted killer, writing a total of seven letters.

Lacie K introduced herself as a "small town girl from Missouri", writing on 6 March: “I am unable to get you off my mind.”

She assured Murdaugh that there are still people in the world who believe he is innocent, saying the media coverage of the case “makes me sick to my stomach”.

“I want you to know that you are loved and cared for,” she wrote. “I am here if you want to message or talk anytime. Everyone needs a friend.”

Lacie K penned another letter the following day, writing: “For some reason today you’ve been heavy on my mind. Once again compelling me to reach out.

“You need kindness and an open heart. I’m here for that.”

In her next letter on 12 March - signed with an “XX” for kisses - Lacie K assured that she is “not a weirdo” but was concerned about Murdaugh being isolation. She also celebrated the appeal his legal team recently filed.

Days later, Lacie K expressed her suspicion that Murdaugh was not being provided her letters by the jail. But she continued to write two additional letters, offering to send help with the appeal, “brighten your day” and a Maya Angelou quote: “Every storm runs out of rain.”

Letters from the other fans were more succinct and jarring, with Nicolette K declaring on 12 March: “I think I love you.

“I think about you every day.

“I swear on my life and on my soul I’ll never say a single word to anyone important or not. I genuinely care about you.”

One of the more cryptic messages came from Summer R, who wrote: “I know you don’t know me but it’s on my heart to message you. I’m a 21 year old female from [redacted] NC and I’m also an addict but I just want you to know that I believe you.

“My boyfriend of 5 years had the same thing happen to him on Sept 22 2021. I really feel for you and I’m here for you.”

Across the board, the messages portrayed support for Murdaugh, offers to talk, belief that he is innocent and praise of his family.

The writers hailed from across the country - with one saying she lived in Scotland.

One woman, Destiny H, suggested that Murdaugh is covering for the real killer and offered to send him photos of herself.

The only message not offering support came from Mike G, who identified himself as a producer on the Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal Netflix documentary that aired during the trial. Mike G touted the documentary’s strong viewership and asked for an interview with Murdaugh.

Meanwhile, the phone records obtained by FITSNews suggested Murdaugh’s efforts to reach the outside world weren’t going very well.

The records show he made six calls on 23 March, only one of which was completed. The completed call lasted less than six minutes.

One of the incomplete calls was listed as having been placed to a number “not allowed”, another was “not accepted” and three more were marked “number of calls limit violation”.

The records do not show who Murdaugh was trying to contact in each instance.

Murdaugh’s lawyer Jim Griffin confirmed that he has been receiving communications but said: “He has no girlfriend in prison, out of prison, anywhere.

"He’s received messages, letters and a lot of support.

Mr Griffin added: “To my knowledge he has not responded to any of them. He’s also received unsolicited contributions to his canteen account."

Murdaugh recently received his permanent placement in the state penal system, but that location has not been disclosed.

He was ordered to be held at one of South Carolina’s six maximum security prisons.

While his fate has been sealed in the murder case, Murdaugh still has legal battles ahead.

He is currently awaiting trial on more 100 charges over the multi-million-dollar fraud scheme and charges for a roadside shooting incident - both of which were central to the murder case.