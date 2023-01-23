Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Alex Murdaugh’s son Paul sent Snapchat video to friends on the night he was murdered

Jury selection began on Monday for the trial of Alex Murdaugh, who is accused of murdering his son Paul and wife Margaret

Bevan Hurley
Monday 23 January 2023 18:45
<p>Alex Murdaugh during a previous court appearance </p>

Alex Murdaugh during a previous court appearance

(2022 The State Newspaper)

Prosecutors say a Snapchat video sent by Alex Murdaugh’s son Paul on the night he and his mother Margaret were murdered will form a key part of their case.

Margaret Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22, were found shot dead on their rural South Carolina property on 7 June 2021.

More than a year later, Mr Murdaugh, 54, was charged with their murder. He has pled not guilty, and jury selection for his murder trial began in Colleton County on Monday.

Breaking more to come

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in