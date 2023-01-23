Alex Murdaugh’s son Paul sent Snapchat video to friends on the night he was murdered
Jury selection began on Monday for the trial of Alex Murdaugh, who is accused of murdering his son Paul and wife Margaret
Prosecutors say a Snapchat video sent by Alex Murdaugh’s son Paul on the night he and his mother Margaret were murdered will form a key part of their case.
Margaret Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22, were found shot dead on their rural South Carolina property on 7 June 2021.
More than a year later, Mr Murdaugh, 54, was charged with their murder. He has pled not guilty, and jury selection for his murder trial began in Colleton County on Monday.
Breaking more to come