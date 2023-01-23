Alex Murdaugh’s son Paul sent Snapchat video to friends on the night he was murdered

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prosecutors say a Snapchat video sent by Alex Murdaugh’s son Paul on the night he and his mother Margaret were murdered will form a key part of their case.

Margaret Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22, were found shot dead on their rural South Carolina property on 7 June 2021.

More than a year later, Mr Murdaugh, 54, was charged with their murder. He has pled not guilty, and jury selection for his murder trial began in Colleton County on Monday.

