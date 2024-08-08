Support truly

Police in Arizona are investigating after a mother-of-two was found shot to death inside her home in broad daylight just weeks before her 40th birthday.

Alexandria Millard, 39, was at her Wickenburg home on Navajo Street with her children on July 10 she died of a gunshot wound, according to the Wickenburg Police Department.

One of the children called Millard’s boyfriend who called 911, family members told 12News.

Wickenburg Police, along with the Peoria Police Department Crime Scene Investigations team, and the state crime lab and the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office have since launched an investigation into the mysterious death.

Further details about the killing have not been released by officials, but police say they are awaiting results from the crime lab and medical examiner’s office.

Alexandria Millard was found shot to death inside her Arizona home on July 10 just weeks before her 40th birthday ( GoFundMe )

Meanwhile, the single mother’s loved ones are still in shock over her sudden death and are desperate for answers.

“They have given me the impression that they do not feel that it was suicide, so much so that they’re investigating it and looking for other possibilities,” Stacie Cannard, Millard’s aunt and godmother, told 12News.

“Every day when you wake up, you pray that you get answers. Every day when you go to sleep, there’s no answer. And then you dream, and you’re happy for at least the time that you’re asleep, and then you wake up and it’s real all over again. And it’s just too much.”

Millard would have turned 40 on Wednesday, August 8. Her family and friends came together to remember her on what would have been her milestone birthday.

“Going through this and not having answers and not understanding what happened or why this happened, you know, we felt like everyone that loved her getting together and remembering her and celebrating her. It was so close to her birthday, it just felt like the right thing to do,” Millard’s close friend, Nicole Chavez, said.

“She was just a beautiful person who loved life. She loved her friends and her family immensely. She would have done anything for anyone.”

“It just doesn’t make sense,” Chavez added about the circumstances surrounding her friend’s death. “We feel like there’s more to the story and we feel like some justice is due for Alex.”

Millard, who worked as a clinical assistant at Highgate Senior Living, was known to dress up for every holiday and occasion – anything to bring a smile to residents’ faces, her colleagues said.

“Alex was just very empathetic and took the extra time with all of the residents. I think she was always the first one to pick up shifts when we needed help,” Jennifer West, Highgate Senior Living’s Executive Director, told 12News.

A GoFundMe to help the family with funeral costs and to help Millard’s children has been created and has raised $5,800 as of Thursday.