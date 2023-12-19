Ex-rock star named person of interest in girlfriend’s disappearance

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A former rock star has been named by police as a person of interest in the case of a woman who went missing almost three weeks ago.

Theobald (Theo) Lengyel, 54, also known as ‘Mylo Stone,’ was a prominent saxophonist who played in the experimental rock band Mr. Bungle throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

The retired musician was named as a person of interest after Alice (Alyx) Kamakaokalani Herrmann, 61, who is believed to be the girlfriend of Mr Lengyel, disappeared in early December, the El Cerrito Police Department said in a statement on Saturday.

She was last seen on 3 December, and her family grew suspicious when they had not heard from her for over a week, prompting them to report her missing on 12 December.

Eric Herrmann, the missing woman’s brother, told ABC7 that she was last seen at a rowing event in Santa Cruz but did not show up for work one day and was not returning any of their calls or texts.

He added that she was supposed to be in Hawaii right now visiting family.

"We could not get a hold of her," said Mr Herrmann to the outlet. "We actually were starting to get worried about piecing together about some other inquiries we had."

Her vehicle was found outside of her boyfriend’s home by El Cerrito investigators, yet the police say that Mr Lengyel has not been cooperating with them in the investigation to find Ms Hermann.

In the days after Ms Hermann’s disappearance, police say that Mr Lengyel had driven from El Cerrito in California to Portland in Oregan.

Alice’s oyota Highlander SUV (left) and Theo’s Ford pickup truck (right) (El Cerrito Police Department)

Police describe Ms Hermann as a Pacific Islander woman, 5’04” tall, 135 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Mr Lengyel is described by police as a white man, 5’10”, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Ms Herrmann drives a red 2007 Toyota Highlander SUV with the license plate “5VAC944,” and Mr Lengyel drives a blue 1989 Ford pickup truck with the license plate “UNCLDRT.”

Both vehicles are in police custody.

The saxophonist was one of the founding members of Mr. Bungle in Eureka, California, who made it big when they became signed to Warner Bros. Records.

He left the band in 1996, and according to a LinkedIn profile that appears to belong to Mr Lengyel, he entered a career in software development and data engineering.

A recommendation on the profile from Mylo Stone, the same alias the police said he also used, wrote, “I, Mylo Stone, hereby endorse Theo Lengyel and everything he has ever done. I know him quite well, and I can say without hesitation that the scariest thing about him is his unfulfilled potential.”

The El Cerrito Police Investigators are working with the Portland Police Departments and detectives from the Coaptila to investigate Ms Hermann’s disappearance.

Police have said they have enough evidence to suggest that it could be a homicide case, according to ABC7.

"We are worried," Mr Herrmann told the outlet. "At the same time, we are trying to remain hopeful for a good outcome."