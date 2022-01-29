A mother who lived in Kansas has been arrested on charges of being a member of Isis – and of having led an all-female battalion of militants trained in the use of AK 47s, grenades and suicide belts.

Allison Fluke-Ekren was turned over to the FBI on Friday and is due to appear in court in Alexandria, Virginia, on Monday. The circumstances of her arrest were not immediately released although she is known to have been living in Egypt in recent years.

The 42-year-old is also suspected of having tried to recruit militants to launch an attack on a college campus in the US or a shopping mall.

A criminal complaint against her was filed under seal in 2019 but was only made public on Saturday after she was returned to the country to face charges.

The US Attorney in Alexandria said she had been charged with providing material support to a terrorist organisation.

The FBI claims in an affidavit that she became leader of an all-female Isis battalion called Khatiba Nusaybah in the Syrian city of Raqqa in 2016. Members were trained in the use of firearms, grenades and suicide vests.

She is also accused of teaching children to use assault weapons. A witness cited in a detention memo says one of her children, aged about five or six, was seen in her home handling a weapon.

In the memo US Attorney Raj Parekh writes: "Fluke-Ekren has been a fervent believer in the radical terrorist ideology of ISIS for many years, having traveled to Syria to commit or support violent jihad. Fluke-Ekren translated her extremist beliefs into action by serving as the appointed leader and organizer of an ISIS military battalion, directly training women and children in the use of AK-47 assault rifles, grenades, and suicide belts to support the Islamic State's murderous aims."

She reportedly moved to Egypt in 2008 and travelled between there and the United States for several years, although she has apparently not been in the US since 2011.

