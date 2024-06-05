The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Amanda Knox has been re-convicted of slander in Italy after accusing an innocent man in the murder of her roommate in 2007.

Knox arrived at the Florence court on Wednesday in an attempt to overturn a conviction for slander, in the last case that is connected to the killing of a British student in 2007.

The 36-year-old spent four years in jail for the murder of her flatmate Meredith Kercher, while the two were exchange students, before her conviction was later annulled in 2015.

She is now facing a retrial for falsely accusing a Congolese bar owner named Patrick Lumumba of the crime, and was found by the court that she had wrongly accused an innocent man.

However, Knox will not serve any more time in jail, as the three-year sentence was already covered by the time she previously served.

Knox appeared to be in tears while being pictured by the media, who gathered around the defendant as she entered the Italian courtroom for the first time in over a decade.

Yet, by the time the verdict was read aloud, she showed no visible emotion.

Her lawyer, Carlo della Vedova, said shortly afterward, according to the Associated Press that “Amanda is very embittered.”

In court, Knox accused the Italian police of threats and violence, claiming that police wanted her to blame Lumumba.

"The police threatened me with 30 years in prison, an officer slapped me three times saying ‘Remember, remember,’" Knox told the court, Reuters reported.

"I’m very sorry that I wasn’t strong enough to withstand the pressure from the police," she added.

“I didn’t know who the murderer was. I had no way to know,” she told the eight-judge panel and jury members.

The top court in Italy annulled Knox’s murder conviction in 2015 but was later given a three-year sentence for wrongly accusing Lumumba.

However, the sentence has no practical impact as Knox has already spent over that time in jail.

“On June 5th, I will walk into the very same courtroom where I was reconvicted of a crime I didn’t commit, this time to defend myself yet again,” Knox wrote on X on Monday. “I hope to clear my name once and for all of the false charges against me. Wish me luck.”